Irvington HS girls flag football team dashes to victory

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team defeated Columbia, 18-0, at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Athletic Complex on Tuesday, April 8.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Kyle Steele, then lost at Millburn, 6-0, for their first loss of the season on Thursday, April 10, to move to 2-1.

Irvington will host Burlington Township on Thursday, April 17, at 5 p.m. and host Belleville on Tuesday, April 22, at 5 p.m. They also will host Hackensack on Saturday, April 26, at 11:15 a.m. and host West Orange on Thursday, May 1, at 5 p.m.

Irvington was state tournament runner-up in 2021 and won the state tournament title in 2022.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Columbia