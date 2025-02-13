Irvington HS indoor track and field athletes give good performances at Essex County Relay Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School indoor track and field teams posted good performances at the Essex County Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 5, on Staten Island, New York.

The IHS girls team gained five points and finished 10th overall. For the Blue Knights, the 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team (41.38), the 4×400-meter relay team (4:19.98) and the 4×800-meter relay team (14:09.56) each took sixth place; and the shot put team took fourth place. The shot put team consisted of sophomore Mistura Shoge, who took fifth place at 33 feet, 9.5 inches; senior Temilade Alkande, 17th, 26-4.75; junior Princess Emelobe, 26th, 22-9.5; and senior Jaymesha McDonald, 29th, 21-0.25.

Livingston won both the boys and girls team titles.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington assistant track and field coach Barnes Reid

Irvington athletes at the Essex County Relay Championships