IRVINGTON/SOMERSET, NJ — Irvington High School junior Sharifa Trocard enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Trocard, who was the only IHS competitor at the meet, took fourth place out of 21 runners in 400-meter dash in 56.70 and she also took fourth place out of 20 runners in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 16.38 seconds.