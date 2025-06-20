Irvington HS track and field athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — The following Irvington High School track and field athletes earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, which were based on the Super Essex Conference Championships on May 2-3 at Schools Stadium. The Honorable Mention and all-around selections were voted by the division coaches.

IHS boys

American Division

HONORABLE MENTION

Joiner Illys, junior.

Kevin Fester, senior.

IHS girls

American Division

FIRST TEAM

Sharifa Trocard, junior, 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.

HONORABLE MENTION

Belouna Diejuste, sophomore.

Belzince Withe Darlie, senior.

Notes – Trocard enjoyed a great season. At the SEC–American Division Championships, she won both the 400m in a meet-record 55.86 and the 800m in 2 minutes, 23.74 seconds. At the Essex County Championships, Trocard won the 400m in 56.86 and she took second place in the 800m in 2:13.06. At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge HS in Basking Ridge, May 16-17, she won the 800m in a school-record 2:15.76 and took second place in the 400m in 56.91. At the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships, she took fourth place in both the 400m in 56.70 and the 800m in 2:16.38. At the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions, Trocard earned a medal with a fourth-place finish in the 400m in 55.08.

OHS boys

Liberty Division

FIRST TEAM

Kevin Jones, senior, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.

OHS girls

Liberty Division

SECOND TEAM

Gabrielle Fisher, senior, 400-meter dash.

Notes – Jones was simply dazzling this season. At the SEC–Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium, May 2-3, he won both the 200m in 22.564 and the 400m in 50.23. At the Essex County Championships, he took second place in the 100m in 11.09 and third place in the 200m in 22.39.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills HS in Washington, May 16-17, he won three events – the 100m in 11.04, the 200m in 21.88 and the 400m in 49.73.

At the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships in South Plainfield, May 30-31, he took fourth place in the 200m in 22.08. Jones competed at the state Meet of Champions, where he placed 13th in the 200m in 21.93.

Photos Courtesy of IHS head girls track coach Barnes Reid