Irvington HS track athletes take home medals from Comet Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured are the Irvington High School boys and girls track and field athletes displaying their medals from the Comet Relays on Saturday, April 19, hosted by Hackensack High School. On the girls’ side, the 4×400-meter novice relay team took first place, the 4×800 novice relay team took fourth place and the sprint medley varsity relay team took fifth place. On the boys’ side, Irvington took first place in the following events: the 4×110-meter freshman shuttle hurdles, the 4×200 freshman relay, the 4×400 novice relay and the 4×800 novice relay.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington girls head track coach Barnes Reid