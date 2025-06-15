Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard earns fourth-place medal at state Meet of Champs

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sharifa Trocard proved she is one of the top 400-meter runners in the state.

The Irvington High School junior earned the fifth-place medal at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on Wednesday June 4.

Trocard was clocked in 55.08 seconds in a field of 16 runners. She was the lone IHS competitor in the meet.

Trocard produced a great spring season. At the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on May 2-3 at Schools Stadium, she won both the 400-meter dash in 55.86 and the 800-meter run in 2 minutes,:23.74 seconds.

Trocard won the 400-meter dash n 56.86 and she also took second place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 13.06 seconds at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium on May 8 and 12.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, May 16-17, Trocard won the 800 meters in a school-record 2:15.76 and took second place in the 400 meters in 56.91.

Trocard took fourth place in the 400 meters in 56.70 and also took fourth place in the 800 meters in 2:16.38 at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, May 30-31. She was the lone IHS competitor at the group meet.

