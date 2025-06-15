Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard earns fourth-place medal at state Meet of Champs

Irvington junior Sharifa Trocard holds her medal from the state Meet of Champions. Also shown is Irvington boys track head coach Dwayne Cox, left, and girls head track coach Barnes Reid.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sharifa Trocard proved she is one of the top 400-meter runners in the state.

The Irvington High School junior earned the fifth-place medal at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on Wednesday June 4. 

Trocard was clocked in 55.08 seconds in a field of 16 runners. She was the lone IHS competitor in the meet.

Trocard produced a great spring season. At the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on May 2-3 at Schools Stadium, she won both the 400-meter dash in 55.86 and the 800-meter run in 2 minutes,:23.74 seconds.

Trocard won the 400-meter dash n 56.86 and she also took second place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 13.06 seconds at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium on May 8 and 12.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, May 16-17, Trocard won the 800 meters in a school-record 2:15.76 and took second place in the 400 meters in 56.91.

Trocard took fourth place in the 400 meters in 56.70 and also took fourth place in the 800 meters in 2:16.38 at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, May 30-31. She was the lone IHS competitor at the group meet. 

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid

 

  

