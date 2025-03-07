Irvington HS track star Sharifa Trocard excels at SEC and state Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sharifa Trocard, a junior, won the 400-meter dash in 58.13 seconds and the 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4 minutes, 22.96 seconds to lead the Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Center on Staten Island, New York.

Trocard took 11th place out of 21 competitors in the 400-meter dash at the state Meet of Champions on Sunday, March 2, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility. She was timed in 57.01 seconds, which is a school record for both indoors and outdoors.

Photos and Video Courtesy of Irvington assistant coach Barnes Reid