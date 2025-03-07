Irvington HS track star Sharifa Trocard excels at SEC and state Meet of Champions

The Irvington High School girls 4×400-meter relay team members show their medals after taking fifth place at the Super Essex Conference–American Division indoor track and field championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Irvington junior Sharifa Trocard beams and shows her gold medal at the SEC meet.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sharifa Trocard, a junior, won the 400-meter dash in 58.13 seconds and the 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4 minutes, 22.96 seconds to lead the Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Center on Staten Island, New York.

Trocard took 11th place out of 21 competitors in the 400-meter dash at the state Meet of Champions on Sunday, March 2, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility. She was timed in 57.01 seconds, which is a school record for both indoors and outdoors.

