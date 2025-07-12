Irvington Knights Elite excels at AAU Regional track and field meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Knights Elite youth track and field team competed at the AAU Regional Championships recently in New Haven, Conn., bringing home 10 champions:

Najee Sebico, age 14, 200-meter hurdles.

Marshall Mervilus, age 9, high jump.

Bastian Lucien, age 13, triple jump.

Mike Leconte, age 13, shot put and discus.

Boys 13-14-year-old 4×100 relay: rising ninth-graders Mayon Armwood, Sebico, Berlen Mary-Jean and Jayden Hamilton.

Boys 13-14-year-old 4×800: Huggins Louissaint, Ryshon Hill, Hamilton and Vincent Tireiye.

The team also received second-place finishes for Jayda Simon, age 14, in the girls high jump; Saniyah Bartley, age 14, in the 200 hurdles; Sebico in the boys 100-meter hurdles, Lucien in the boys high jump; the 13-14-year-old 4×400 relay; and Guerlande Fortilus, age 9, in the girls high jump.

The top five qualified for the AAU Nationals.

The team is competing at the AAU Club National Championships in Jacksonsville, Fla., July 7-13.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington Knights Elite head coach Eddie Greene