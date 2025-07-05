Irvington Knights Elite youth track and field club making its mark

IRVINGTON, NJ — Since its inception last November, the Irvington Knights Elite youth track club has rapidly established itself as a powerhouse in youth athletics.

Starting with just 12 dedicated young athletes, the program has grown to a formidable team of 30 competitors, all committed to excellence and driven by a passion for track and field, said the club’s coach, Eddie Greene.

A remarkable first year of competition

In its inaugural year, Irvington Knights Elite has achieved extraordinary success across various meets and competitions.

The team’s crowning accomplishments include an historic victory at the Millrose Game Trials, where their 4×200 relay team not only won, but also set a meet record – an impressive feat that marked their arrival on the national stage.

The boys team continued its winning streak at the prestigious Millrose Games, claiming first place in the same relay event and showcasing their talent and teamwork against some of the best youth athletes in the country.

Further cementing their reputation, the team competed at the Adidas Indoor Nationals, where they finished in second place in the 4×200 relay, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure against elite competition.

Individual excellence and national recognition

The team’s success extends beyond relays. Notably, Vincent Tireiye, a talented seventh-grader, clocked the fastest 400-meter time in the state during the indoor season among middle school boys, highlighting his potential as a future star.

Outdoor season results have been equally impressive. Nine-year-old Marshall Mervilus is ranked 10th nationally in his age group for the high jump, while 9-year-old Guerlane Fortilus holds the third spot in the country for the same event.

In the 200-meter hurdles, 13-year-old Saniyah Bartley is ranked 15th nationally, with teammates Khaliq Zahir and Najee Sebico are close behind at 17th and 18th, respectively, showcasing the team’s depth and talent across multiple disciplines.

Relays and future aspirations

The Irvington Knights Elite boys 4×100 relay team currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the state and boasts an impressive roster of 16 athletes who qualified for the AAU Regional Championships in New Haven, Conn. This event will be a critical opportunity for the team to demonstrate their prowess on a regional state, said Greene.

Looking ahead, the team is preparing for the AAU Club National Championships in Jacksonsville, Fla., from July 7-13. Their goal is clear: to bring home national titles and further elevate the team’s reputation nationally.

To make this possible, the team is actively seeking sponsors to help offset travel and competition costs, inviting community support to fuel their ambitions.

A bright future for Knights Elite

“With a year of incredible achievement under their belt and a roster full of talented young athletes, Irvington Knights Elite is poised for continued success,” Greene said. “Their journey is a testament to dedication, teamwork and the transformative power of youth sports. As they chase new records and titles, the community’s support will be vital in helping these young champions reach their full potential and beyond.”

Photo Courtesy of Eddie Greene