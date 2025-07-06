Irvington native Jamir Brown excels at Rowan Univ., named Metro Region Track Athlete of the Year

IRVINGTON/GLASSBORO, NJ — Irvington native Jamir Brown enjoyed an excellent spring season for the Rowan University men’s track and field team.

Brown, a freshman, was chosen the Metro Region Track Athlete of the Year, while Rowan head coach Dustin Dimit was elected Metro Coach of the Year and assistant coach Norm Tate as the Metro Assistant Coach of the Year.

Brown capped his rookie and record-breaking season in the 110-meter hurdles with a dominating victory at the NCAA Division 3 Outdoor Championships, crossing the finish line in 13.75 seconds, narrowly missing the meet record of 13.72. It was the second national championship in a row for the Profs in the event (Kwaku Nkrumah).

Earlier in the season, Brown shattered the NCAA Division 3 record in the event by running 13.60 at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.

Brown also enjoyed a stellar indoor track season this winter. In his first indoor meet in December, he broke the NCAA Division 3 record in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.72 at the Fasttrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

At the NCAA Division 3 Indoor Championships, he placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.80 at Golisano Traininc Center in Rochester, N.Y., March 14-15.

Brown will transfer to Division 1 Syracuse University. He moved from Irvington and attended Riverside High School.

As a senior in 2024, he took second place in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.71 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state outdoor Meet of Champions.

Brown recently competed at the USATF U20 National Championships in Eugene, Ore., taking third place in the 110-meter hurdles in a sizzling time of 13.35.

Photos Courtesy of Rowan University