Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Adon Shuler proved to be a major contributor for the University of Notre Dame in their home 34-24 victory over the University of Southern California on Saturday night, Oct. 18, televised nationally on NBC.

Shuler, a sophomore safety captain and 2023 Irvington High School graduate, recorded 10 tackles. But he arguably made the biggest play in the game.

Trailing 27-24, USC drove to the Notre Dame 37-yard line with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter, when Shuler forced a fumble from Makai Lemon on a run and Notre Dame’s Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa recovered.

Notre Dame, which improved to 5-2, was ranked No. 13 and USC was ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 20 poll. After the win, Notre Dame moved up to No. 12.

