Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 23, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona FOOT-GRvVER1

Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-IHS 75 Captains

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 207
CROSS-IHS 10.04

Irvington HS cross-country runners impress at invitational

Editor October 8, 2025 117
FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino October 9, 2025 116
FOOT-CHSvIRV59-C

Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 139
FOOT-IHSvWO8

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 165
FOOT-IHSvWO14

Irvington HS football team battles hard vs. West Orange, honors late teammate Ziyad Cook

Joe Ragozzino September 18, 2025 287

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB 1

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler 4

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 3
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 7