Orange HS boys volleyball team wins three straight matches

ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team has enjoyed early-season success.

The Tornadoes won three straight matches to improve to 3-1 through Monday, April 7.

OHS defeated Newark Tech on Tuesday, April 1, on the road.

The Tornadoes then defeated Irvington, 25-21, 25-16, on Thursday, April 3, at Irvington. Senior Karl Araujo had 11 kills and 11 digs, senior middle blocker Sam Noel had seven kills and four blocks, senior outside hitter Layton Aguilar had six kills and eight digs, and senior setter Felix Gutierrez notched 29 assists to lead the Tornadoes.

Senior middle blocker Davidson Narcisse and senior outside hitter Malique Johnson each recorded eight kills, senior setter Carlos Morocho collected 12 assists, junior middle blocker Anddy Angamarca had 12 blocks and junior middle blocker Calixte Cherisca added five digs for Irvington.

Araujo had 14 kills and four digs, Noel recorded eight kills, Aguilar posted three kills and six digs, senior libero Deivy Condor had eight digs and Gutierrez had 25 assists in the 25-14, 26-24 home win over West Essex on Monday, April 7.

Irvington lost to Glen Ridge, 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, on Monday, April 7, at home to move to 2-2. Johnson had 10 kills and nine digs, Cherisca had five kills and 11 digs, Morocho had 15 assists and Angamarca posted 10 digs.

The Tornadoes were scheduled to visit Belleville on Wednesday, April 9, after press time.

The following are upcoming Orange matches:

April 11: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

April 14: Barringer, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: at Payne Tech

April 19: at West Orange tournament, 8:30 a.m.

The following are upcoming Irvington matches: