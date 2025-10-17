October 17, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-EOvWO5

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season BHS junior Sophie RuizBHS vs. MKA, Oct. 9MKA won 2-1 OT

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season

October 15, 2025
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan B-SOCCER-GRvOT1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

October 8, 2025
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row B-SOCCER-BHSvWO2

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row

October 8, 2025

Related Stories

CROSS-IHS 10.04

Irvington HS cross-country runners impress at invitational

Editor October 8, 2025 78
FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino October 9, 2025 76
FOOT-CHSvIRV59-C

Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 111
FOOT-IHSvWO8

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 136
FOOT-IHSvWO14

Irvington HS football team battles hard vs. West Orange, honors late teammate Ziyad Cook

Joe Ragozzino September 18, 2025 258
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS football team downs Orange HS

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2025 187

LOCAL SPORTS

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year FOOT-IHS 75 Captains 1

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

October 16, 2025
West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-EOvWO5 2

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 15, 2025
West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards Farad Green Jr. 3

West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season BHS junior Sophie RuizBHS vs. MKA, Oct. 9MKA won 2-1 OT 4

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season

October 15, 2025

You may have missed

FOOT-IHS 75 Captains

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 1
FOOT-EOvWO5

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 1
Farad Green Jr.

West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

Editor October 15, 2025 4
BHS junior Sophie RuizBHS vs. MKA, Oct. 9MKA won 2-1 OT

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 3