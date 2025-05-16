Track athletes impress at Essex County Championships

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School, East Orange High School and Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed great showings at the Essex County Championships on Thursday, May 8, and Monday, May 12, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The EOCHS boys team finished fifth overall and the OHS boys team was 12th.

On the girls side, IHS was 13th overall and EOCHS was 16th.

The following are their top six finishes:

IHS girls

Junior Sharifa Trocard won the 400-meter dash in 56.86 seconds. She also took second place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 13.06 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:14.43. The runners were junior Jada Jemison, Trocard, sophomore Belouna Diejuste and senior Belzince Withe Darlie.

EOCHS boys

Senior Shakur Taylor won the 200-meter dash in 21.05 and he took second place in the 400-meter dash in 49.25 seconds

Junior Ian Desir took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 32.98 seconds.

Junior Zion Bruce placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.88.

Senior Tyler Walker took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:00.10.

Senior Alvins Collins placed fifth in the shot put at 43-5 ¼.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:27.75.

EOCHS girls

Sophomore Corri Grayton took fourth place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.71 and the 200-meter dash in 25.80.

The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place in 4:15.06.

OHS boys

Senior Kevin Jones placed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.09 and he placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.39.

Note – The second day of the meet was postponed on Friday, May 9, due to inclement weather.

Bloomfield and Livingston won the boys and girls team titles, respectively.

IHS boys frosh team wins county title

The Essex County track and field Freshman/Sophomore Open Invitational took place at Schools Stadium in Newark on Saturday, May 10.

The Irvington High School boys team won the Freshman Division team title.

