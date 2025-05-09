Track teams dash to success at Super Essex Conference championship meets

NEWARK, NJ — The East Orange High School, Orange High School and Irvington High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference Championships– Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday and Saturday, May 2-3.

In the boys’ American Division, EOCHS took fourth place overall and Irvington was ninth among the 10 schools. Seton Hall Prep won the team title.

In the girls’ American Division, Irvington was fifth overall and EOCHS was sixth. Livingston won the team title.

Orange competed in the Liberty Division. The boys team took fifth place overall among the eight schools, while the girls team tied for fifth with West Essex. Bloomfield swept the team titles.

The following are their top six finishes

EOCHS boys

Jordaine Johnson, a senior bound for the University of Florida, took first place in both the 100-meter dash in 10.65 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 21.38.

Senior Shakur Taylor took second place in the 400-meter dash in 48.75.

Junior Ian Desir took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 31.72 seconds. He also took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:17.51.

Junior Zion Bruce took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.75.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:28.19.

Sophomore Robert James took fifth in the long jump at 20 feet, 8 inches.

EOCHS girls

Sophomore Corri Grayson was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.74.

The 4×400-meter relay team was second in 4:11.67.

Sophomore Chimamala Izuehe was sixth in the shot put at 30-½.

IHS girls

Junior Sharifa Trocard took first place in both the 400-meter dash in 55.86 and the 800-meter run in 2:23.74.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:22.56.

IHS boys

Junior Joiner Ilys was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.31.

Freshman O’Neil Henderson was fifth in the triple jump at 39-10.

Sophomore Brandon McCalla was fifth in the shot put at 43-4 ¼.

Freshman Dashawn Page was sixth in the high jump at 5-8. Page also was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.46.

OHS boys

Senior Kevin Jones won both the 200-meter dash in 22.54 and the 400-meter dash in 50.23. The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth in 4:04.57.

OHS girls

Senior Gabrielle Fisher took second place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.59 and she took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 27.39.

EOCHS boys win events at Essex County Relays

The Essex County Relays took place on Tuesday, April 29, at Schools Stadium.

The EOCHS boys finished fifth overall among the 22 scoring teams on the boys’ side.

The 4×200-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay teams each took first place in 1:28.56 and 3:23.23, respectively, and the 4×800 relay took second place in 8:15.39 to lead the EOCHS Jaguars.

The IHS boys took third place in the 4×110 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:05.15.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS took third place in the 4×200 relay in 1:47.77 and took sixth place in the 4×100 relay in 50.13; and IHS took fourth place in the sprint medley relay in 4:38.84.

Photo of Sharifa Trocard and video courtesy of Irvington HS head girls track and field coach Barnes Reid.

Photo of Jordaine Johnson courtesy of EOCHS head boys track coach Lance Wigfall