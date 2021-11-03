Columbia HS boys soccer team falls to Livingston in state section tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team fell at fifth-seeded Livingston, 2-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, state tournament on Nov. 1 in Livingston.

The Cougars moved to an 11-7 overall record, while Livingston improved to 16-3-1 overall on the season.

Columbia lost all three meetings to Livingston this season. Columbia lost to Livingston, 4-1, on Sept. 18 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game in Livingston. It was the Cougars’ first loss of the season after starting the season with a 4-0 record.

CHS, seeded seventh, lost at No. 2 seed Livingston in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Oct. 9 in Livingston.

The Cougars, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, won the SEC–Liberty Division title with a 6-1 record in the division this season.