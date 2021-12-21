Columbia HS girls basketball team falls in season opener, coming off an undefeated campaign

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team, which is coming off a 13-0 abbreviated season last winter, fell to East Orange Campus High School, 58-48, in the season opener on Dec. 17 at home.

Talia Baptiste had 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals, and Bella Galatt had 12 points and two assists for the Cougars. Shana Desir had 8 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, and Summer Lonning had 4 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one assist for Columbia.

CHS will take part in the Pequannock tournament, Dec. 28-29. The opponents and times were not determined at press time.