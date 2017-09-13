Cougar Soccer Club teams win Essex Fall Tune-Up Tournament titles

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Nineteen Cougar Soccer Club teams (boys and girls) participated in the Essex Fall Tune-Up Tournament hosted by West Orange and Livingston.

Two of its teams placed first.

The Gunners won the top flight in the U12 boys division and went undefeated in four games.

The Cougar Liverpool U14 boys finished first by defeating West Orange on penalties after a 2-2 game.

Photo of U12 Gunners:

Front row (from left): Henry Aaron, Diego Clark, Angus Sim, Justin Goldberg, and Ian Frey

Back row (from left): Coach Clint Comeaux, Reid Comeaux, Coach Marc Schwartz, Liam Haley, James Bradstock, Nathan Schwartz, Oliver Clarke

Missing from photo: Leo Brash and Luke Knezovic

Photo of Cougar Liverpool U14 boys:

Bottom row, from left: Leo Cogan-Drew, Nathan Schiftic, Alejandro Lorenzo, Elliot Ziebarth, Max Mittelberg, and Luke Guest

Back row, from left: Jai Westwood, players Liam Westwood, Adam Diab, Tyler Delk, Charlie Herley, Zachary Johnson, Nick Lorenzo, Alec Lataillade, Drew Newman, and Ryan Thomas. Missing: Sumner Verdun, and Gus Wilbanks, and Matt Guest.