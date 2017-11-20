Columbia HS sees 90 years of sports excellence

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – When people talk about the top schools for sports in Essex County, institutions like Montclair High and Seton Hall Prep always seem to top the list.

Another school in the county with a rich tradition in athletics is Columbia High School. The school dates back to 1885, but the “new” CHS opened its doors in 1927. At the time, it was considered one of the best facilities in the Garden State if not the entire nation.

Over the past 90 years, the Maplewood school has produced scores of great athletes, coaches and teams. The following is a list spotlighting the best of the best from 1927-2017:

Top class (1978-79): In just about every sport, the Cougars were highly successful. The soccer team, coached by Gene Chyzowych, started the ball rolling by earning a state title in the fall. And in the spring, CHS prevailed in the Greater Newark Tournament in baseball. The girls hoops team won a state title in the winter.

But perhaps the big story was the effort of the lacrosse team in the spring. Led by attackman Bob Bianchi, the Cougars went a perfect 17-0 in the process of capturing a state title. Bianchi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 1987 while serving in the Navy, sparked CHS that spring with 42 goals and 62 assists. In his superb varsity career, he compiled 228 points.

Most successful athlete: Cougar fans will always talk about people like Mark Bryant, Dave Masur, Dick Savitt, Bobby Masin, Laura Wilkes, Kristen Bowsher and Bianchi. But the standout may have been Joetta Clark in track & field.

Clark, who graduated in 1980, was nearly impossible to beat in any event that she participated in.

Clark, who went on to excel in college at the University of Tennessee and also in competition in the Summer Olympics, set all kinds of standards in the 800-meter run. As a freshman, she first began to draw attention, when she won the Meet of Champions race in the time of 2:12.6.

In girls track & field, great athletes like Olivia Baker, Hazel Clark, Gail Bryant and Dara Crocker would follow in her footsteps for CHS.

Most successful coach: Len Klepack in track & field and Johanna Wright in girls’ basketball particularly stand out, but Gene Chyzowych in soccer was in a class by himself. With Chyzowych at the helm, CHS was always in contention for conference, county and state titles. He led CHS to 757 wins and 57 titles.

“Mr. C was a great teacher of the game,” said Seton Hall Prep head soccer coach Marty Berman, who played for CHS in the late 1960s. “He got the most out of every player, and he taught us what it takes to win on the field.”

Among the standouts that Chyzowych coached at CHS were Dave Masur, Dave Donovan (the head coach at Delbarton), Elson Seale and Dave Brienza. Masur won an NCAA coaching title at St. John’s University.

Top Game: Around Essex County, Larry Busichio is regarded as one of the finest athletic directors. But in his time at CHS, he also made a name for himself in baseball, starring in the outfield.

In the spring of 1995, the Cougars met a tough team from Belleville in the GNT final. Columbia picked up a run in the bottom of the first, and that was the lone tally of the contest.

“Chris Bott pitched a great game for us,” recalled Busichio. “But our key guy was Matt Becht at shortstop. He was a tremendous lead-off hitter and a superb fielder.”

CHS finished with a record of 19-11.

Top team: The Maplewood school isn’t known for its success on the gridiron, but that was a different story in the fall of 1951. With Frank Hoffman at the helm, CHS went a perfect 9-0 and was regarded by many people as the best team in the Garden State.

Defense was the key for CHS, as the Cougars allowed their foes only around 50 yards per game. The leader for Hoffman’s crew was James Valestin, who was a top running back.

“They really had a great team,” said Msgr. Michael Kelly, the president of Seton Hall Prep, who at the time was recognized for his play in little league baseball in South Orange. “But they got a scare from West Orange at the end of season.”

The Contributor, and the Media Guy: For people who live in South Orange or Maplewood, Pete Cross and Larry Keefe will always be fondly remembered. No one contributed more to the CHS athletic program than Cross, and no one involved in sports media was more highly regarded than Keefe. Cross, a 1954 graduate, was a fine performer on the diamond. But his big impact at the school came as a teacher, coach, and guidance counselor. When the Columbia High School Hall of Fame Dinner is held each year, a service award is given in Cross’ honor.

Keefe, a 1932 graduate, worked for many years as the Sports Information Director at Seton Hall University. He had a true passion for baseball especially.

“Larry was just a special person,” said Msgr. Kelly. “He did a lot for New Jersey sports.”

COUGAR TALES – In 1951 Dick Savitt was the world’s best player in tennis, winning two Grand Slam titles…

Tom Ruggiero did a lot for girls’ sports in basketball and softball…

Kristen Bowsher was one of the top female athletes in Essex County history. For CHS, the talented midfielder tallied 165 goals. Her efforts in the early 1980s helped put girls soccer on the N.J. sports map…

Bryant, who graduated in 1984 like Bowsher, scored 1,254 points and grabbed 966 rebounds for CHS. He went on to excel at Seton Hall University, and enjoyed a top career in the NBA. In his senior season, CHS went 24-4…

The 1990 ECT soccer final at New Jersey Tech in Newark before a Standing Room Only crowd, was a true classic. The great Claudio Reyna proved to be the difference for St. Benedict’s against the Cougars, in a 3-2 overtime win…

Bobby Masin, a 1966 graduate, was the CHS captain in football, basketball, and baseball.

As a junior in 1964-65, Masin was outstanding in every sport he played.

The Best in Columbia HS athletics, 1927-2017

– compiled by Rick Bliwise

Most successful athletes

Mark Bryant, basketball (1984)

Dave Masur, soccer (1980)

Joetta Clark, girls track and field (1980)

Dick Savitt, tennis (1943)

Most successful coaches

Gene Chyzowych, soccer

Len Klepack, track & field

Johanna Wright, girls basketball

Tom Ruggiero, girls basketball and softball

Best all-around athletes

Bobby Masin (1966), football, basketball and baseball

Laura Wilkes (1991), soccer, basketball and volleyball

Most respected athletes

Bob Bianchi, lacrosse (1979)

Kristen Bowsher, soccer (1984)

Top teams

Football (1951); Soccer (1979); Lacrosse (1979); Baseball (1979); Girls Basketball (1997-98); Girls Track & Field (1995); Girls Lacrosse (1995)

Best Games

Best rivalry

Contributions to athletic program

Pete Cross (1954)

Excellence in Sports Media

Larry Keefe (1932); served many years as Sports Information Director at Seton Hall University.

Other Top Coaches

Phil Marvel (football)

Al Hector (wrestling)

Jack Fletcher (baseball)

Bob Curcio (lacrosse)

Other Top Male Athletes

Football: Bob Dunphy, Don Rogers, Ralph Sazio, James Valestin.

Baseball: Bob DeJianne, Jim Murphy, Danny Sansone, Jack Sherwood.

Basketball: Marc Brown, Owen Kelly, Robbie West.

Soccer: Dave Brienza, Dave Donovan, Elson Seale.

Lacrosse: Jack Francis, Rich Glancy, Dave Sherwood.

Tennis: Roger Flax, Dan Nahirny.

Golf: Kevin Reilly.

Track & Field: J.J. Clark, Phil Hartung.

Swimming: Dave Pearl, Eric Perlmutter.

Wrestling: Paulo Custolio.

Cross-Country: Dave Swatland.

Other Top Female Athletes

Basketball: Jazmine Wright, Regina Sullivan, Mary Pat Sherwood, Gayle Nwafili.

Soccer: Pam Davis, Linda Hawks.

Lacrosse: Jamie Brodsky, Meredith Egan.

Tennis: Marjorie Gantman, Becky Friedman.

Softball: Jessie Brubaker.

Track & Field: Olivia Baker, Hazel Clark, Gail Bryant, Dara Crocker.

Volleyball: Betsy O’Connor, Kathy Weiss.

Swimming: Maggie Singler.

Gymnastics: Amy Cohen.

Fencing: Ibtihaj Muhammad, Nicole Mustilli.