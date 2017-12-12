Columbia HS basketball teams get ready for seasons

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams will tip off the season this weekend.

The girls will host Newark Academy on Dec. 15 at CHS. The boys will visit Newark Shabazz on Dec. 16. The boys went 16-11 last season, including advancing to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 16, at Shabazz, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19, Montclair, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, at East Side, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27, at Union City Holiday Tournament, vs. Orange, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, at Union City Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, Barringer, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, Immaculate Conception, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11, at West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15, vs. Paterson Kennedy, at Don Bosco Tech, 6 p.m.

Jan. 16, Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Snyder, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, East Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, at Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3, Bridgewater-Raritan, 1 p.m.

Feb. 6, West Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15, at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21, Medford Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26, at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Dec. 15, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Newark Collegiate Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22, Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Nutley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Orange, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11, Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Verona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27, at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Jan. 30, Nutley, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5, at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Arts, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8, Watchung Hills, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, Shabazz, 4 p.m.