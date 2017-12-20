Columbia HS boys’ basketball team tops Montclair to move to 2-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Zayon Marsh had 15 points and eight rebounds and Russell Ayala had 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team won its second straight game to start the season with a 65-54 home win over Montclair on Dec. 19.

Darius Plummer had 11 points and seven rebounds and Breizh Askew and Nashiem Harte each had 10 points for the Cougars.

Justin Bobbitt contributed five points and six rebounds and Rakim Perry added three points in the win.