Columbia HS girls’ indoor track and field team captures SEC-American Division meet title for the eighth time in nine years

The Columbia High School girls’ indoor track and field team returned to the top of the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet.

The Lady Cougars won the team title at the ninth annual meet on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island. The team won the meet title in each of the first seven years of the meet before finishing second last year to Montclair.

Ciara French won two events to lead Columbia, taking the 55-meter dash in 7.49 and the 55-meter hurdles in 8.61. French also took third in the 200-meter dash in 26.95.

Megan Mosteiro won the pole vault at 9-6 for the other Columbia individual victory. Angel Ezeokoli was third at 8-0 in the same event.

Lilian Williams was second in the 55-meter dash behind French with a time of 7.55 and took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 27.04. Catherine Jordan took second in the 800-meter run in 2:25.23 and third in the high jump at 4 feet-8 inches.

Ayanna Henry was third in the 55 hurdles in 9.29.

On the boys’ side, Callum Howald won the pole vault to lead the Cougars, who finished fifth in the team standings among the 10 teams.