Columbia HS girls’ swim team wins County title for first time since 1983

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ swim team captured the girls’ team title at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships held at the Raritan Bay Area YMCA on Monday, Jan. 15.

It marks the girls’ team first County title since 1983 when it tied Montclair.

Columbia, which entered the meet with an undefeated dual-meet record this season, finished with 187 points. Montclair was second with 160 points among the 12 scoring teams.

Marie Fagan won the 500-yard freestyle for the second year in a row in a time of 5:09:16 to lead Columbia, which had nine top-six finishes. Elly Ragone also took sixth in the event in 5:23.82. Ragone also was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.19.

Katharina Dowlin won the 100 freestyle in 54.86 and took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.05.

Columbia also won the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Caroline Cerny, Raina Hackett, Ragone and Fagan comclocked 1:41.61 in the 200 freestyle relay, while Ragone, Gabby Hayek, Dowlin and Fagan won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.33.

Cerny was fifth in the 50 freestyle in 26.16; and Fagan was second in the 100 butterfly in 58.60.

On the boys’ side, Columbia finished sixth in the team standings among the 13 scoring teams. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the 21st straight year.

Columbia was led by Declan Lynch, who took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.80 and fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.05; and the 200 freestyle relay, which finished sixth.