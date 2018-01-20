Devin Rocha finishes runner-up to pace Columbia HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Devin Rocha finished in second place in the 138-pound weight class to lead the Columbia High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 18-19, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Rocha, a junior who was seeded No. 2 in the tournament, advanced to the final where he lost to top-seeded Maguire Pecci of Seton Hall Prep by a 7-3 decision.

Blake McGowan, a junior at the 145-pound weight class, and senior Hunter Dallison, at 195, each finished fourth for Columbia.

CHS sophomore Ben Morris finished seventh at the 152-pound class as he pinned Montclair’s Chad Sutherland in 2:38 in the seventh-place consolation bout.

Freshman Nathaniel Rocha, at 113, and senior Galileo Hetherington, at 285 heavyweight, each finished eighth for Columbia, which finished 10th in the team standings. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the third straight season.

Team scores

1-Seton Hall Prep, 239.5 points; 2-West Essex, 169.5; 3-Caldwell, 150.0; 4-Cedar Grove, 142.0; 5-Livingston, 138.0; 6-Nutley, 116.5; 7-Verona, 113.0; 8-West Orange, 87.5; 9-Irvington, 83.0; 10-Columbia, 67.0; 11-Orange, 57.0; 12-Montclair, 50.0; 13-Millburn, 38.0; 14-Glen Ridge, 31.0; 15-East Orange, 25.0; 16-Newark Academy, 23.0; 17-Belleville, 22.0; 18-East Side, 14.5; 19-Barringer, 11.0; 20-Bloomfield, 10.0; 20-Newark Collegiate, 10.0; 22-Weequahic, 5.0