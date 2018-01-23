Columbia HS girls’ track and field team wins Essex County meet title

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ indoor track and field team captured the girls’ team title at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Jan. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.

CHS, under head coach Chris Faraone, had 87.5 points. Montclair finished second with 64 points.

On the boys’ side, Columbia finished fifth in the team standings. East Orange Campus won the boys’ team title.

CHS results

Girls

55-meter hurdles: Ciara French, third place; Ayanna Henry, sixth place.

55-meter dash: French, first place; Lillian Williams, second place; Ruth Pasteur, fifth place. 400-meters: Briana Reckling, second place.

800: Reckling, third place; Catherine Jordan, fourth place.

3,200: Darcy Perlman, sixth.

4×400 relay: Jordan, Sabrina McCrear, Williams, Reckling, first place.

200: French, third place; Williams, fifth.

High jump: Jordan, first place; Dylan Herbert, fifth.

Pole vault: Megan Mostiero, first place; Angel Ezebreke, fifth.

Boys

Pole vault: Callum Howald, first place.

3,200: David Ives, third.

4×400 relay: Abeynah Charles, Marcus Lennon, Thaddeus Sabin, Justin Dyer, fourth.

“We are very impressed and satisfied with last night’s girls county championship,” said Faraone on Tuesday. “The level of competition as always was high. I was very pleased with the way our girls stepped up, especially our senior captains Ciara French Briana Reckling, and Catherine Jordan. Other top scorers, junior Lillian Williams, sophomore Megan Mostiero and freshman Sabrina McCrear, Darcy Perlman and Ruth Pastuer continue to impress. The team as a whole is continuing to improve and we look forward to our next challenge.

“Our boys continue to improve and we are very excited for the state level competition coming up. Finishing fifth in Essex County with teams such as East Orange, and Saint Benedict’s shows we are continuing to grow. We had both the boys and girls county PV champ as Callum Howald won the event and David Ives had a great 3,200-meter run.”

The CHS girls’ team finished in fourth place in the team standings at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Relays held at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Jan. 18.

French, Reckling, Williams and Pastuer combined to win the 4×200-meter relay. Reckling, Williams, Pastuer, and Jordan combined to finish second in the sprint medley relay. Jordan took fifth in the high jump at 5 feet.