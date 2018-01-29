Trans Soles-Torres leads Columbia HS boys’ fencing team at District state tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Tran Soles-Torres won the individual foil title to lead the Columbia High School boys’ fencing team to a second-place finish at the District 5 state tournament on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Montclair High School.

Adam Dubowy took second in the individual epee competition, while Jeremy Giles placed fourth in sabre for the Cougars, which had 68 victories, four behind winner St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City.

On the girls’ side, Columbia finished third in the team standings at the District 5 tournament, also on Sunday at Montclair High. In sabre, Sophia Heriveaux took third and Brianna Stellini was fourth to lead Columbia, which had 64 victories. Bergen Tech and Montclair were tied for first place with 67 victories apiece in the team standings, but Bergen Tech clinched the title, based on touches scored.