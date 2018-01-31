Essex County Tournament for HS boys’ basketball to begin

The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team, with a 16-0 record, is the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament for high school boys’ basketball The tournament includes 38 teams.
Newark East Side is seeded No. 2. Newark West Side is the No. 3 seed.
Montclair Immaculate Conception, West Orange, Newark Central, Bloomfield and Millburn round out the top eight seeds.
The quarterfinals are Feb. 17 at the higher-seeded Sites. The semifinals are Feb. 20 at West Orange High School. The final is Feb. 24 at Essex County College at 1 p.m.
The following are the Worrall Media teams, in bold, in the tournament
Preliminary round 1, on or by Feb. 1
(36) West Caldwell Tech at (33) Golda Och Academy
(37) Belleville at (32) West Essex
Preliminary round 2, on or by Feb 3
(28) Nutley at (17) Orange
Winner of Golda Och-West Caldwell Tech at (12) East Orange Campus
Winner of West Essex/Belleville at (13) Bloomfield Tech
(30) Cedar Grove at (15) Irvington
(27) Science Park at (18) Glen Ridge
Winner of (35) Newark Academy/(34) Livingston at (11) Columbia
First round, Feb. 10
(10) Barringer at (7) Bloomfield
(5) West Orange, opponent TBD
(1) Seton Hall Prep