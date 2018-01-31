Essex County Tournament for HS boys’ basketball to begin

Connect on Linked in

The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team, with a 16-0 record, is the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament for high school boys’ basketball The tournament includes 38 teams.

Newark East Side is seeded No. 2. Newark West Side is the No. 3 seed.

Montclair Immaculate Conception, West Orange, Newark Central, Bloomfield and Millburn round out the top eight seeds.

The quarterfinals are Feb. 17 at the higher-seeded Sites. The semifinals are Feb. 20 at West Orange High School. The final is Feb. 24 at Essex County College at 1 p.m.

The following are the Worrall Media teams, in bold, in the tournament

Preliminary round 1, on or by Feb. 1

(36) West Caldwell Tech at (33) Golda Och Academy

(37) Belleville at (32) West Essex

Preliminary round 2, on or by Feb 3

(28) Nutley at (17) Orange

Winner of Golda Och-West Caldwell Tech at (12) East Orange Campus

Winner of West Essex/Belleville at (13) Bloomfield Tech

(30) Cedar Grove at (15) Irvington

(27) Science Park at (18) Glen Ridge

Winner of (35) Newark Academy/(34) Livingston at (11) Columbia

First round, Feb. 10

(10) Barringer at (7) Bloomfield

(5) West Orange, opponent TBD

(1) Seton Hall Prep