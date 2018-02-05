Columbia HS boys’ basketball team advances in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Sophomore Zayon Marsh had 15 points and 12 rebounds and senior Breizh Askew had 14 points to lead the 11th-seeded Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 77-46 home win over No. 35 seed Newark Academy in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Senior Nasheim Harte had 12 points and juniors Russell Ayala and Noah Perry each had nine points for the Cougars, who snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 6-12.

Columbia will host No. 23 seed North Star Academy in the preliminary third round on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Newark Central in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 10.