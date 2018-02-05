Columbia HS girls’ basketball team seeks good ECT run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Columbia vs. Nutley, Jan. 30.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars, seeded 12th, will host No. 21 seed Millburn in the preliminary third round on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 4 pm. The winner will visit fifth-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair i the first round on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Columbia had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 36-25 home loss to Nutley on Jan. 30. Senior Kayla Anderson and junior Sage Cleghorn each had six points.

The Cougars bounced back with a 55-34 win over Orange on Feb. 1 at home. Junior Ashley Phillip and freshman Courtney Provilon-Louis each had nine points; Cleghorn had eight points and Anderson, sophomore Maia Little and junior Vida Poyner each had six points for the Cougars, who improved to an 8-7 record. Hernann Angerville and fellow senior Briaille Carthens each had four points for CHS.