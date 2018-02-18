Columbia HS indoor track and field athletes enjoy fine efforts at Group 4 State Championships

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – A contingent of Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field athletes enjoyed solid performances at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 17.

On the girls’ side, senior Catherine Jordan took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:18.70 and finished 11th in the high jump at 11 feet. The 4×400-meter relay team of senior Briana Reckling, freshman Sabrina McCrear, junior Lillian Williams and Jordan finished sixth in 4:09.15. Briana Reckling, a senior,finished seventh in the 400-meter dash in 59.67.

Williams was 13th in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.57. Ayanna Henry, a senior, was 22nd in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 9.09.

Callum Howald, a junior, and senior David Ives competed for the CHS boys. Howald finished fourth in the pole vault at 13 feet-6 inches and Ives took 18th in the 3,200-meter run in 10:24.87.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

Jordan, the girls’ 4×400 relay and Howald qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champion on Feb. 24 at the Bennett Center. The Meet of Champions consists of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group meets.