Columbia HS softball team enjoys strong start to the season

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team has enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

The Cougars brought a 6-0 record into the Governor Livingston tournament on Saturday, April 21, in Mountainside where they split two games, beating Madison, 1-0, and falling to the host school for its first loss of the season to move to a 7-1 record.

In the win over Madison, Jordan Stephan pitched a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Nutley, 10-5, April 17, in Nutley in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Hudson Hassler went 2-for-4 with two doubles, walk, and two runs; Sophie Goldman had a double, three RBI, a walk and two runs; Claire Salinardo had a double, homer, two RBI, a walk and two runs; and Ally Krause had an RBI. Jordan Stephan struck out nine and scattered six hits for the win.

Columbia defeated Belleville, 6-4, April 18 in Belleville in a SEC-Liberty Division. Catherine John went 3-for-3 and Hassler had a single, double, four RBI and a run. Clementine Sherman also had a hit and an RBI.

Goldman went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI and Jordan Stephan went 3-for-3 with a double in the 13-1 win over Newark Academy on April 20 in a division game. John had two RBI and pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Paige Carlson, Ciara Harrington, Hassler and Alexa Stephan each had an RBI.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for April 24. Preliminary round games will be played April 26, 28 and May 3 at the higher-seeded teams’ field.

The first round will be played by May 5 at the higher-seeded teams’ field. The quarterfinals are May 12 at Verona at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The rain date is May 13. The semifinals are Friday, May 18, at Ivy Hill Park-Seton Hall University at 5 p.m. (lower seed) and 7 p.m. (higher seed). The rain date is May 19.

The championship is Saturday, May 19, at Ivy Hill park at 7 p.m. The rain date is May 20.

CHS games

April 26, at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 27, at Morristown, 4 p.m.

April 30, Millburn, at Meadowland Park, 4 p.m.