PHOTO: Columbia HS student-athletes announce college choices

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School student-athletes announced their college decisions. Standing from left to right: Edward Martinez (Track: Ursinus College), Jack O’Connell (Track: Fordham University), Tim Depue (Track: Charleston Southern University), and Rick Hankey (Track: Rowan University). Sitting down left to right: Hannah Williams (Soccer: Penn State University), Ayana Henry (Track: Morgan State), and David Ives (Track: SUNY-Geneseo).