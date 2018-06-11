Columbia HS track and field athletes earn medals at State Meet of Champions

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School senior Ayanna Henry earned the eighth-place medal in the girls’ triple jump event at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association State Meet of Champions held at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus on Saturday, June 9.

Henry leaped 37 feet-10 ¼ inches. She also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing 19th in the preliminaries in 15.06.

Shayla Keegan and the 4×100-meter relay team also represented the CHS girls.

The 4×100 relay earned the seventh-place medal in 48.19.

Keegan, a junior, finished 23rd in the discus final with a throw of 102-10.

The top eight finishers in each event earned medals.

Callum Howald, a junior, was the lone CHS boys’ competitor. He finished 11th in the pole vault final with a leap of 13-6.

The MOC consisted of the top two finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the NJSIAA State Group meets.