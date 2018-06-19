Columbia HS baseball team boasts All-SEC players

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity baseball team, which finished with a 13-11 record, featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

FIRST TEAM

Eliot Dix, junior shortstop

Christian Pierre, senior center fielder

Luke Jackson, senior third baseman

SECOND TEAM

Phil Whitney, junior outfielder

HONORABLE MENTION

John DelGreco, senior

Dan Lawall, senior catcher

NOTES: The Cougars had a 10-6 record in the SEC-American Division, which is the highest division in the conference. They finished fifth in the division.

One of the highlights was a 6-4 win over perennial power Seton Hall Prep on April 10 in the third game of the season in a divisional game. SHP, which beat Columbia in the second divisional meeting of the season, 7-3, April 20, finished with a 24-5 record this season.

In the Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament, the fifth-seeded Cougars fell to fourth-seeded Nutley, 8-6, in the quarterfinals in a matchup of divisional teams. Nutley eventually lost to Livingston in the GNT final. The Cougars beat Nutley, 10-9, May 14, in the second divisional meeting of the season. Nutley won the first divisional meeting, 11-5, April 14.

Dix was named the MVP of the Essex All-Stars in the Essex vs. Middlesex Underclassmen All-Star Game held at Kean University on June 10. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.