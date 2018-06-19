Columbia HS baseball team boasts All-SEC players

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS baseball team boasts All-SEC players

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity baseball team, which finished with a 13-11 record, featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

FIRST TEAM

  • Eliot Dix, junior shortstop
  • Christian Pierre, senior center fielder
  • Luke Jackson, senior third baseman

SECOND TEAM

  • Phil Whitney, junior outfielder

HONORABLE MENTION

  • John DelGreco, senior
  • Dan Lawall, senior catcher

NOTES: The Cougars had a 10-6 record in the SEC-American Division, which is the highest division in the conference. They finished fifth in the division.

One of the highlights was a 6-4 win over perennial power Seton Hall Prep on April 10 in the third game of the season in a divisional game. SHP, which beat Columbia in the second divisional meeting of the season, 7-3, April 20, finished with a 24-5 record this season.

In the Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament, the fifth-seeded Cougars fell to fourth-seeded Nutley, 8-6, in the quarterfinals in a matchup of divisional teams. Nutley eventually lost to Livingston in the GNT final. The Cougars beat Nutley, 10-9, May 14, in the second divisional meeting of the season. Nutley won the first divisional meeting, 11-5, April 14.

Dix was named the MVP of the Essex All-Stars in the Essex vs. Middlesex Underclassmen All-Star Game held at Kean University on June 10. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

 

  

Columbia HS baseball team boasts All-SEC players added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS