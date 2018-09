MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Senior Cecelia Munoz scored two goals and senior Lindsey Camara had one goal to lead the Columbia High School girls’ varsity team to its first win of the season, 3-1, over Belleville Sept. 14 on the road. Junior goalie Emma Herrero made nine saves for CHS.

The Cougars then lost at Montclair, 1-0, Sept. 17.