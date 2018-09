MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Vincent Zakian scored on an assist from Daniel Teitelbaum in the first overtime to lead the Columbia High School boys’ varsity soccer team to its first win of the season, 1-0, over Science Park on Sept. 24 at CHS’ Ritzer field.

Sam Maidenberg made four saves for the Cougars, who improved to 1-3-1.

Upcoming games:

Sept. 27 at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept 29, vs. West Essex, 11 a.m.

Oct. 2, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.