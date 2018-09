Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity football team lost to West Orange, 44-7, Friday, Sept. 21, at West Orange to move to a 1-3 record.

The Cougars will host Montclair on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Complex.