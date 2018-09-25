Columbia HS girls’ soccer team recovers from slow start

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated West Essex and Colonia to improve to a 3-4 record.
Meredith Meyer scored a goal and added an assist and Ceci Munoz and Kate Meyer, Meredith’s sister, and Elodie Reeves each had a goal to lead the Cougars to a 4-2 home win over West Essex on Sept. 20. Emma Herrero made nine saves for CHS.
Kate Meyer and Lia Holstein each scored a goal in the 2-1 win at Colonia on Sept. 22. Reeves and Grace Bratter each had an assist and Herrero made 13 saves.
Columbia has regrouped from an 0-3 start to the season.
Upcoming games:
Sept. 27, vs. Chatham, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28, at West Orange, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
