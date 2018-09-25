Columbia HS girls’ soccer team recovers from slow start

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
Columbia High’s Meredith Meyer dribbles the ball as teammate Ceci Munoz watches during the Cougars’ 2-1 overtime loss to Union in season opener on Sept. 4.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated West Essex and Colonia to improve to a 3-4 record.

Meredith Meyer scored a goal and added an assist and Ceci Munoz and Kate Meyer, Meredith’s sister, and Elodie Reeves each had a goal to lead the Cougars to a 4-2 home win over West Essex on Sept. 20. Emma Herrero made nine saves for CHS.

Kate Meyer and Lia Holstein each scored a goal in the 2-1 win at Colonia on Sept. 22. Reeves and Grace Bratter each had an assist and Herrero made 13 saves.

Columbia has regrouped from an 0-3 start to the season.

Upcoming games:

Sept. 27, vs. Chatham, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

  

