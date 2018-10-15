Columbia HS girls’ soccer team is No. 7 seed in ECTCT run

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity soccer team was awarded the No. 7 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars will host No. 10 seed Belleville in the round of 16 on or by Oct. 18. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 20 against either No. 2 seed Nutley, No. 15 Bloomfield or No. 18 Orange.

West Orange is the No. 1 seed. Montclair is the No. 3 seed in the 19-team field.

Columbia tied West Orange, 0-0, Sept. 28 in West Orange. It was the second blemish on West Orange’s record this season. West Orange was 8-0-2 recently and ranked No. 5 in New Jersey.

The Cougars lost to Glen Ridge, 4-2, Oct. 9, at home as their six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1) was snapped. Columbia moved to 6-5-1 on the season.