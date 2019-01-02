Columbia HS girls’ basketball team prevails in Blue & Gold Tournament consolation in Pequannock

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Maia Little scored 14 points and had six steals and Gia Gillens had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 51-35 win over Pequannock on Dec. 29 in the consolation of the Blue and Gold Tournament hosted by Pequannock.

Kaijhe Hall had 10 points and seven rebounds; Courtney Provilon-Louis had seven points and Sage Cleghorn had five points, seven rebounds and eight steals for the Cougars, who improved to a 2-3 record on the season.

CHS fell to DePaul, 51-40, in the first day of the tournament Dec. 27. Ashley Phillip had 15 points; Little had seven points and five rebounds; Provilon-Louis had seven points and six rebounds and Cleghorn had six points and six rebounds. Hall had four points and five rebounds.

In earlier action, Columbia defeated Millburn, 60-42, Dec. 18 for its first win of the season to move to a 1-1 record. Little had 16 points; Phillip had 14 points; and Gillens had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Provilon-Louis also had six points; Hall had four points and six rebounds and Vida Poyner had four points and five rebounds. Cleghorn had three points and seven rebounds.

Gillens had 10 points and Phillip had eight points in the 56-43 loss to Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Dec. 20 in a SEC game. Little and Hall each had five points.

Little had 21 points and Phillip had 19 points in the 81-60 loss at West Morris on Dec. 22 in a non-conference game. Provilon-Louis had eight points.

CHS has three straight road games against Nutley, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m.; Ridge, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m.; and Newark Collegiate, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. Columbia then will host Montclair, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m.