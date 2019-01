This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to make progress.

The Cougars fell to 2-5 after back-to-back losses to Nutley, 47-40, Jan. 3 and to Ridge, 51-34, Jan. 5.

Columbia will visit Newark Collegiate on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.; host Montclair on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. , and visit Verona on Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Columbia vs. Nutley, Jan. 3, at Nutley