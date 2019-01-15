Columbia HS boys’ basketball team tops Linden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Linden, 64-54, Jan. 12 at CHS to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-4 on the season.

Dylan Jones scored 21 points; Nigel Garcia had 12 points; Jun Harrigan had 11 points; Marques Thompkins had nine points; and Marcus Cosmeus posted six points.

In their previous game, the Cougars fell at Montclair, 66-53, Jan. 10. Jones scored 15 points; Brandon Dalembert had nine points; and Garcia had seven points.

Upcoming games

Jan. 15, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Westfield, 1 p.m.

Jan. 22, at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.