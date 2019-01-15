Columbia HS girls’ basketball teams notch two straight victories

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ basketball team defeated Newark Collegiate and Montclair in back-to-back games.

Ashley Phillip scored 19 points to lead Columbia to a 48-38 win at Newark Collegiate on Jan. 8. Maia Little had 11 points; Courtney Provilon-Louis had six points; Sage Cleghorn posted five points an Gia Gillens added four points. Tied 21-21 at halftime, the Cougars outscored Newark Collegiate, 17-10, in the third quarter.

Little scored 15 points, including six from the free throw line, in the 63-37 win over Montclair on Jan. 10. Cleghorn had 13 points; Provilon-Louis had 12 points; Kaijhe Hall netted 10 points; Phillip scored nine points and Gillens added four points. Columbia, leading 10-6, outscored Montclair, 20-11, in the second quarter for a 30-17 halftime lead.

CHS then fell at Verona, 41-28, Jan. 12 to move to a 4-6 record. Phillip and Gillens each had nine points; and Little had seven points.

Upcoming games

Jan. 15, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17, Newark Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, Newark Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 22, Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.