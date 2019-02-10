Columbia HS boys basketball team falls to Payne Tech in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The 11th-seeded Columbia High School boys varsity basketball team lost at No. 6 Payne Tech, 57-49, in the first round (round of 16) of the Essex County Tournament, Feb. 9, in Newark.

The Cougars fell to 11-7.

In the preliminary third round, CHS defeated No. 22 seed Verona, 53-34, Feb. 7 at home as Nigel Garcia had 17 points; Brandon Dalembert had 14 points; Marcus Cosmeus had seven points; Noah Perry had six points; Dylan Jones had five points and Marques Thompkins had three points.

The Cougars received the No. 11 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 25.