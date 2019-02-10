Columbia HS girls basketball team tops Montclair; falls to Newark Collegiate in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Gia Gillens scored 13 points and Ashley Phillip had 11 points to lead the Columbia High School girls varsity basketball team to a 54-32 win at Montclair, Feb. 5 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Kaijhe Hall and Courtney Provilon-Louis each had eight points; and Vida Poyner had seven points as the Cougars won their second straight game and third in the last four games.

CHS, seeded 16th, then lost to 17th-seeded Newark Collegiate Academy, 47-38, in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament, Feb. 6. Maia Little had 12 points; Provilin-Louis had 10 points and Gillens had eight points as the Cougars moved to a 7-11 record. Columbia split the two divisional meetings with Newark Collegiate Academy this season.