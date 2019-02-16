Columbia HS pole vaulters Megan Mosteiro and Callum Howald excel at indoor track and field Group 4 State meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School pole vaulters Megan Mosteiro and Callum Howald enjoyed stellar performances at the NJSIAA indoor track and field Group 4 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Friday, Feb. 15.

Mosteiro, a junior, finished in second place in the girls pole vault with a leap of 11 feet.

Howald, a senior, took sixth place in the boys pole vault at 14-0.

Mosteiro and Howald qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions.

The Group 4 meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meet.

For CHS on the girls’ side, junior Sadie Tuohy was 19th in the 800-meter finals in 2:25.21. In the 55-meter dash preliminaries, senior Lilian Williams was 12th in 7.51 and sophomore Ruth Pastuer was 20th in 7.62. Pastuer was 18th in the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries in 9.00

Terrel Williams, a junior, was the only other CHS boys qualifier at the Group meet. After taking eighth in the preliminaries in 7.86, he advanced to the finals where he finished in seventh place in 7.83 in the 55-meter hurdles.

The Meet of Champions consist of the top six finishers in each event from all six Groups, plus the six highest performances in each event from the non-medal winners from the six Groups.

The boys Meet of Champions is Saturday, Feb. 23 and the girls Meet of Champions is Feb. 24, both at the Bennett Center.