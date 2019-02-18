Columbia HS boys basketball team seeks good run in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys varsity basketball team hopes to make a good run in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The 11th-seeded Cougars will visit No. 6 seed Franklin in the first round Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 Hunterdon Central or No. 14 Barringer in the quarterfinals Feb. 27.

Jun Harrigan had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Dylan Jones had 10 points to lead the Cougars to a 54-52 home win over Orange in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game, Feb. 14. Marcus Cosmeus also had 10 points; Luke Hayes had seven points and Brandon Dalembert had four points and four blocks for the Cougars, who improved to 12-8. CHS avenged a 35-33 loss at Orange, Jan. 17, in a divisional game.

In the previous day, CHS lost at Bloomfield, 41-37, in a divisional game.