MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The sixth-seeded Cougars then lost at second-seeded Montclair, 14-13, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA state team tournament Feb. 21.

CHS was scheduled to fence Northern Highlands for third-place Feb. 26.

In addition, five CHS fencers are competing this Sunday, March 3, in the States Individuals: Jack Woods and Nicholas Goguen-Compagnoni in boys foil); Jeremy Giles in boys sabre); and Janine Bacchus-Joseph and Shaine Hammarberg in girls sabre.