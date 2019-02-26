Maplewood Rec basketball teams to play in championship games

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Four Maplewood Recreation basketball teams have advanced to the championship games in their respective leagues.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday Feb. 27

  • 8th Grade Boys vs. West Orange – 7:30 p.m. – Doors to Maplewood Middle School open 7 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 28

  • 8th Grade Girls vs. West Essex –  6 p.m. – Doors to Maplewood Middle School open 5:30 p.m.
  • 5th Grade Boys vs. West Essex – 7:45 p.m.

Friday March 1

  • 7th Grade Girls vs. TBA – 7 p.m. – Doors to MMS open 6:30 p.m.

For more updates and game information, follow on instagram @maplewoodbasketball

 

  

