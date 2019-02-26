Maplewood Rec basketball teams to play in championship games

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Four Maplewood Recreation basketball teams have advanced to the championship games in their respective leagues.
Here is the schedule:
Wednesday Feb. 27
- 8th Grade Boys vs. West Orange – 7:30 p.m. – Doors to Maplewood Middle School open 7 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 28
- 8th Grade Girls vs. West Essex – 6 p.m. – Doors to Maplewood Middle School open 5:30 p.m.
- 5th Grade Boys vs. West Essex – 7:45 p.m.
Friday March 1
- 7th Grade Girls vs. TBA – 7 p.m. – Doors to MMS open 6:30 p.m.
For more updates and game information, follow on instagram @maplewoodbasketball
