Columbia HS alum Meredith Egan Finkelstein inducted into NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Meredith Egan Finkelstein, a 1997 Columbia High School graduate, was inducted into the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

The 22nd annual NJ Lacrosse Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place Feb. 24 at Mercer Oaks Country Club in Princeton Junction.

Egan Finkelstein was a four-year starter at Columbia in lacrosse, team captain as a senior, leading scorer in both her junior and senior seasons. She broke the all-time career scoring record with 277 points. She was all-county in 1995, 1996 and 1997, all-state in 1996 and 1997, and All-American in 1997. She was a member of the Columbia state finalist squad in 1995 and was selected to the Star-Ledger Girls Lacrosse Team of the Decade for the 1990s.

She also lettered four years in soccer at Columbia. A team captain in her senior year, she broke the single-season and career save record as a goalie, and was all-conference, all-county, and all-state as a junior and senior.

After Columbia, Meredith earned a full athletic scholarship to the University of Maryland to play lacrosse. She was a four-year starter, winning four NCAA Division 1 national championships. A captain in 2002, she scored 90 goals and 35 assists during her career and was named to the 2002 All-ACC Tournament Team.

Since graduation, Egan Finkelstein has stayed involved in lacrosse in various coaching positions and as a club player in the New York Athletic Club. Most recently, she is coaching at Pingry as the varsity assistant coach.

Egan Finkelstein helped direct Pingry to three Group 1 state finals. She also continues to coach on the youth levels, coaching fourth grade boys and second grade girls for Ridge youth sports in Basking Ridge.

Egan Finkelstein currently teaches sixth grade history at Pingry. She lives in Basking Ridge with her husband Dan and two children, Alexander, 10, and Hana, 7.